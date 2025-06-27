Greenhill fisheries: End of an era as new plans are drawn up for Sheffield chip shop
But the former Greenhill Village Fisheries shop, on the corner of Annesley Road and School Road, in Greenhill, Sheffield, looks like its frying days are over.
Now a planning application has been submitted to end that little piece of culinary heritage, with proposals to change the shop into a foot clinic.
It would see the kitchen equipment and fittings used by the chip shop taken out, and the windows changed, under planned transformations of the building.
Historic maps illustrate that the site was developed between 1923 and 1937, with the 1932 directory recording the School Lane site being owned by Henry Joseph Blears, a fried fish dealer.
A heritage statement drawn up by Pegasus Group for Green Cross Podiatry Ltd, who want to open the new business on the site, says: “No. 7 School Lane (the application site) was constructed the later 1920s/1930s and was in commercial use as a chip shop since it was first constructed.
“However, this use has since ceased and the building premises is now vacant, and the shop windows and door are boarded.”
Over the years, the chip shop has operated under many different names, with pictures in Sheffield archives showing it under the name of Dixons in the 1980s.
Applicant Emma Ryder said: “I currently own and operate an established and thriving podiatry business located a four-minute walk from this proposed site.
“Due to increasing demand for our services, I am looking to relocate to larger premises while remaining within the local area to continue serving my patient base.
“The new proposal for use of the building would include a reception area and office in the front part of the building, followed by three treatment rooms, a restroom and kitchen area.”
The plans have been submitted to Sheffield Council in a planning application asking to change the use of the building.
