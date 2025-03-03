This was the scene this afternoon after firefighters were sent to deal with a blaze at a Sheffield chip shop.

Firefighters were sent to the Holme Fish Bar, on Holme Lane, near Hillsborough, after a fire had broken out in items of cooking equipment.

They arrived on the scene at around 3pm said staff at the chip shop, and were still on the scene at 5pm this evening, having put the fire out.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire on Holme Lane. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Staff at the chip shop said the thought it had been an electrical fire that had started the blaze.

They said the shop would not be able to open this evening because of the damage, which would require repair work to be carried pout.

But they said they hoped it would be able to re-open again tomorrow.

The fire temporarily caused disruption, with trams at one stage terminating at Hillsborough, and the road was temporarily closed.

It is now back to normal.