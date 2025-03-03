Pictures and video show firefighters at the scene after blaze in Sheffield chip shop
Firefighters were sent to the Holme Fish Bar, on Holme Lane, near Hillsborough, after a fire had broken out in items of cooking equipment.
They arrived on the scene at around 3pm said staff at the chip shop, and were still on the scene at 5pm this evening, having put the fire out.
Staff at the chip shop said the thought it had been an electrical fire that had started the blaze.
They said the shop would not be able to open this evening because of the damage, which would require repair work to be carried pout.
But they said they hoped it would be able to re-open again tomorrow.
The fire temporarily caused disruption, with trams at one stage terminating at Hillsborough, and the road was temporarily closed.
It is now back to normal.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.