41 great Sheffield chip shops, highly rated in reviews, which ALL have top marks for hygiene

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 20th Mar 2025, 10:33 BST

These are 41 great Sheffield chip shops - ALL handed top marks for their food hygiene by expert inspectors

We have taken all 41 from the top rated category in the food hygiene ratings which have been issued by Sheffield Council.

And having selected them on their top food hygiene rankings, we have then put them in the list in order of their ratings out of five under Google reviews. The highest rated are listed last in the gallery below.

The chip shops which have been included in the list are located all across Sheffield, from Stocksbridge in the north west, all the way down to Mosborough, in the south west of the city.

Wherever you live in the city, one of them will be located close to you. Take a look at the gallery below, and see which ones have made the list.

The food hygiene ratings were correct as of March 18.

Jacks Plaice, Shiregreen, was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Sheffield City Council on 7th March 2024. It has a Google rating of 3.3

1. Jacks Plaice, Shiregreen

Jacks Plaice, Shiregreen, was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Sheffield City Council on 7th March 2024. It has a Google rating of 3.3 | Google Photo: Google

Little Lou's Fish & Chips, in Parson Cross, was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Sheffield City Council on 21st November 2024.It has a Google reviews rating as 3.3

2. Little Lou's Fish & Chips

Little Lou's Fish & Chips, in Parson Cross, was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Sheffield City Council on 21st November 2024.It has a Google reviews rating as 3.3 | Google Photo: Google

Tasty Plaice, in Meadowhall, was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Sheffield City Council on 28th March 2023. It is rated 3.3 by Google Reviews

3. Tasty Plaice, Meadowhall

Tasty Plaice, in Meadowhall, was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Sheffield City Council on 28th March 2023. It is rated 3.3 by Google Reviews Photo: Google

Wincobank Fish Bar, Fife Street, was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Sheffield City Council on 16th April 2024. It has a google reviews rating of 3.4

4. Wincobank Fish Bar, Fife Stret

Wincobank Fish Bar, Fife Street, was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Sheffield City Council on 16th April 2024. It has a google reviews rating of 3.4 | Google Photo: Google

