We have taken all 41 from the top rated category in the food hygiene ratings which have been issued by Sheffield Council.

And having selected them on their top food hygiene rankings, we have then put them in the list in order of their ratings out of five under Google reviews. The highest rated are listed last in the gallery below.

The chip shops which have been included in the list are located all across Sheffield, from Stocksbridge in the north west, all the way down to Mosborough, in the south west of the city.

Wherever you live in the city, one of them will be located close to you. Take a look at the gallery below, and see which ones have made the list.

The food hygiene ratings were correct as of March 18.

Jacks Plaice, Shiregreen Jacks Plaice, Shiregreen, was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Sheffield City Council on 7th March 2024. It has a Google rating of 3.3

Little Lou's Fish & Chips Little Lou's Fish & Chips, in Parson Cross, was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Sheffield City Council on 21st November 2024.It has a Google reviews rating as 3.3

Tasty Plaice, Meadowhall Tasty Plaice, in Meadowhall, was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Sheffield City Council on 28th March 2023. It is rated 3.3 by Google Reviews