We have taken all 41 from the top rated category in the food hygiene ratings which have been issued by Sheffield Council.
And having selected them on their top food hygiene rankings, we have then put them in the list in order of their ratings out of five under Google reviews. The highest rated are listed last in the gallery below.
The chip shops which have been included in the list are located all across Sheffield, from Stocksbridge in the north west, all the way down to Mosborough, in the south west of the city.
Wherever you live in the city, one of them will be located close to you. Take a look at the gallery below, and see which ones have made the list.
The food hygiene ratings were correct as of March 18.
For more stories like this and all of the latest news, current events and sport from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up today for your free newsletter from The Star.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.