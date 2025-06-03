A date has been announced for a massive Sheffield festival, to be held this summer near Lowedges.

Organisers have confirmed that the Bowshaw Community Festival will take place again this year, 12 months after it replaced the former Lowedges Festival, which had previously run for almost 20 years in Greenhill Park, Sheffield.

Stephen Rich, who chairs the committee that runs the event, having previously organised the Lowedges Festival, confirmed it was going ahead again, and revealed that this year’s event would he on Sunday, August 10, from 12noon until 6pm.

It takes place at the Bowshaw Showground, next to the Bowshaw Roundabout at the end of the Jordanthorpe Parkway and the A61. It is just inside Derbyshire, in Dronfield.

Lowedges Community Festival made its highly-anticipated comeback at a new location, Bowshaw Showground in Dronfield, on Sunday, August 11. The event, which is one of the largest in Derbyshire and Yorkshire, included live performances, fairground rides and much more. The festival, which first took place in 2008, was previously held at Greenhill Park. | Errol Edwards

There will be buses running from Greenhill, Lowedges, Jordanthorpe, Batemoor, Dronfield and Coal Aston to the site, which also has parking spaces.

Entertainment will include the DJ Rob Wellington, as well as the reggae singer Tixxi Bang, and the Bob Marley tribute act Tanny Browne.

There will also be two re-enactment groups, with Escafeld and Knights in Battle; a classic car show, a Mr Bubble Man blowing giant bubbles and a part-animatronic dinosaur.

There will be a Total Wipeout style obstacle attraction and a dog show, which are both free, plus there will be a beach created.

There will also be a fairground, with rides costing £2 for children and £3 for adults.

Mr Rich said: “We had 12,000 people attend last year, and that was despite a nearby road being closed. We are hoping to attract even more this year.

“It was great to see it last year in place of the Lowedges Festival, and it’s great to see it on a sound footing.”

First run in 2008, the Lowedges Festival ran every year until lockdown, and then returned in 2022, after missing two years because of lockdowns. But it did not run in 2023 because of problems including a lack of volunteers and funding difficulties.

The new event in Derbyshire ran for the first time in 2024.