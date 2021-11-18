Star readers say they are unsurprised by the news that the Alhambra has gone into receivership, which follows the opening of The Glass Works in September, which opened with Next, TK Maxx and Sports Direct unveiling brand-new stores – as well as a new public square.

It was announced that the Alhambra had gone into receivership yesterday. It is still trading.

Readers took to our social media pages to share their views.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Readers have blamed the new Glass House for the problems faced by The Alahambra in Barnsley

Katherine James compared the situation to what has happened in Wakefield and Huddersfield.

She said: “They built a new shopping centre, perhaps in the hope it will bring money into the town. However in both towns this hasn’t worked and have ended up with a run down part of town once thriving now full of charity shops, frozen food and empty units. Not solving the problem.”

Andrew Reavill said: “What did Houghton and co really expect to happen by building a new centre and moving the existing retailers into it?”

Graham Spencer added: “So what did Barnsley Council expect? They build all new shopping centre and then poach two of the biggest stores TK max and Next from the Alhambra by offering free/ cheap rent.”

Barnsley Council leader Sir Steve Houghton, CBE said: “It’s obviously very disappointing news to see that the Alhambra Centre has gone into receivership, but it’s good news that the centre is not closing and will keep trading.

“Over the next couple of months, Barnsley town centre will be a hive of activity with Barnsley Bright Nights and people enjoying the festive period. The footfall in the town centre is high and we’re working with business, including the Alhambra Centre, to attract as many people as possible with the retail and leisure offer.”

Receivers have been appointed to sell the building, which has 40 shop units and operators including Wilko, Primark and Iceland.

The centre opened in 1991. The freehold is held by Barnsley Council and it is leased by Barnsley Shopping Centre Ltd.