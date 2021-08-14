Opening date announced for Barnsley's Glass Works

The Glass Works will open its doors to shoppers on September 9, with Next, TK Maxx and Sports Direct unveiling ther brand-new stores – as well as a new public square.

Cineworld is also set to open a 13-screen multiplex in early 2022.

The scheme, which won a prestigious regeneration award at the Planning Awards earlier this year, has been in the works since 2017, and will be home to cafes, resteraunts, a bowling alley and shops.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Steve Houghton, leader of Barnsley Council, said: “The opening of The Glass Works Square and removal of the hoardings is a truly great moment. It gives everyone a chance to see the scale and quality of their new public space. It really improves the links between all key areas of the town centre and makes it a more enjoyable and attractive place to shop, work and relax.

“We have lots of exciting cultural events and activation ideas for autumn and are looking forward to seeing the square come to life during our large-scale winter events as we move towards Christmas.

“Although Covid has forced some of our signed occupiers to adjust their opening timelines, we are delighted with the finished product and just like the public, we are very much looking forward to more shops, bars and leisure venues opening soon.”

A spokesperson for Next said: “We are very excited to be moving to our new store in Barnsley town centre. We have great confidence in The Glass Works and moving to a larger, more accessible and highly visible store enables us to deliver the maximum retail experience for both our staff and customers alike.”