The owners of the Forty Foot pub, Sheffield, closed since Boxing Day, have issue a statement on its future

The owners of a popular Sheffield pub have issued a statement outlining their future plans, after its closure at the end of 2023.

The Forty Foot pub, at the junction of Wordsworth Avenue and Donovan Road, near Southey Green, has been closed since Boxing Day.

It has been boarded up with still shutters now covering the doors and windows, and security company notices posted on the site.

The Forty Foot pub, near Southey, Sheffield, looks set to reopen in the next couple of months. Picture: David Kessen, National World

But now the owners of the venue, which is known locally for being popular with Sheffield Wednesday fans on Hillsborough match days, as well as with locals in the evenings, has announced plans for the future of the site.

The pub is owned by the pub company Stonegate - and they have confirmed they plan to re-open the site again in the future again as a pub.

The company says that the pub is now undergoing a change of management and that the plan is to re-open in the next six to eight weeks.

Stonegate said in a statement: “The Forty Foot pub in Sheffield is currently closed.

"Once management changeover is complete, the pub is aiming to be back up and running to welcome the local community as usual in the next six to eight weeks.”

The pub's previous manager had said in a post on the venue's Facebook page that they had decided to move on from the Forty Foot and have some much needed family time.

They said they had an amazing time at the venue and met some amazing people, and thanked the customers that had made our time there.