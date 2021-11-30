Former John Lewis Sheffield worker opens The Woman In Me lingerie shop in Crookes with redundancy money
A woman who lost her job after 20 years when John Lewis closed in Sheffield has opened a shop with her redundancy money.
Lana Barker has launched lingerie specialist The Woman In Me in Crookes after spotting a gap in the market following the loss of a string of department stores.
She saw the empty unit on Crookes Road and decided to turn her misfortune into a new venture.
She said: “It was perfect timing, having been made redundant from John Lewis, so I funded it with my redundancy money and started liaising with suppliers.
“Sheffield has lost House of Fraser, John Lewis and Debenhams for places to buy affordable lingerie, so I am filling a gap.
“I saw the shop was available and an inquisitive glance turned into a business opportunity.”
Sheffield's Wake Smith Solicitors advised on the lease.
Laura Sanderson, of Wake Smith, said: “Lana’s redundancy has led to a great opportunity for her, and a very positive outcome.”