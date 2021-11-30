Lana Barker has launched lingerie specialist The Woman In Me in Crookes after spotting a gap in the market following the loss of a string of department stores.

She saw the empty unit on Crookes Road and decided to turn her misfortune into a new venture.

Laura Sanderson, left, and Lana Barker at The Woman In Me in Crookes, Sheffield.

She said: “It was perfect timing, having been made redundant from John Lewis, so I funded it with my redundancy money and started liaising with suppliers.

“Sheffield has lost House of Fraser, John Lewis and Debenhams for places to buy affordable lingerie, so I am filling a gap.

“I saw the shop was available and an inquisitive glance turned into a business opportunity.”

Sheffield's Wake Smith Solicitors advised on the lease.

Laura Sanderson, of Wake Smith, said: “Lana’s redundancy has led to a great opportunity for her, and a very positive outcome.”