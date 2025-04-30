Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The site of a famous former Sheffield nightclub is reopening, for the first time in years.

What was once the home of the Gatecrasher and Niche nightclubs, near the Wicker, is reopening as an events venue under the name of the Three Arches.

The site, on Walker Street, opened its doors at the weekend to show its facilities to the public, and plans to host its first events in the next few weeks.

The building, which was one of a number of homes of the famous Gatecrasher club, is in the railway arches. Gatecrasher was nationally famous beyond Sheffield, and ran in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Businessman and co-owner John Tompkins said: “We had lots of promoters and and DJs wanting a new space, and my daughter and I thought ‘why not get that place cleaned up and re-opened?’.

“We spent 12 months slowly but surely transforming it, and now it is going to be an events space.

“I think we have done it well, and we have spent a lot of money on it. We have already been deluged with enquires.

“The plan is to run charity events there, gentlemen’s events there, with famous speakers, comedians, bands, DJs. We have had so much interest in it.

“If there is a charity event, we are there to help. As long as we have our bar takings, we can use it to raise money.”

A launch event was held on Saturday, which opened the venue to show the space inside to those who may want to use it.

It is Mr Tompkins’s latest business in and around Sheffield. He has Bubba Bar, on Alma Street, Kelham Island, which he describes as a ‘British tapas’ venue; and the Devonshire Arms, in Middle Hanley, North Derbyshire, which is a hotel, bar and restaurant.

He told The Star he bought the venue five years ago - but his plans were hit by the pandemic of 2020, and he said rather than working on the new building, he had to concentrate on getting his existing businesses back on track after the disruption that Covid caused across the industry.

He expects the first events to be run at the new venue in the next two to three weeks. It is expected to be open three of four days a week.