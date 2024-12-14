They show revellers on the dance floors at popular venues including Reflex, The Leadmill and the Halcyon Bar, on Division Street, during the 2000s.
Clubbers can also be seen dancing the night away at the legendary Gatecrasher at The Republic, and at Zero, Hush, Vegas, Pop Tarts and many more Sheffield club nights.
Do these pictures bring back any memories of great nights during the noughties, and can you spot yourself or anyone you know in this retro photo gallery?
