Sheffield retro: 38 photos taking you back to the dance floor of popular noughties nightclubs and bars

Published 14th Dec 2024, 07:30 BST

These photos will transport you back to some of the best noughties nights out at clubs and bars around Sheffield.

They show revellers on the dance floors at popular venues including Reflex, The Leadmill and the Halcyon Bar, on Division Street, during the 2000s.

Clubbers can also be seen dancing the night away at the legendary Gatecrasher at The Republic, and at Zero, Hush, Vegas, Pop Tarts and many more Sheffield club nights.

Do these pictures bring back any memories of great nights during the noughties, and can you spot yourself or anyone you know in this retro photo gallery?

Laura (top), Ruth (left) and Jo (right) at Vegas

1. Happy times

Laura (top), Ruth (left) and Jo (right) at Vegas | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

On the dance floor at Kingdom

2. Kingdom

On the dance floor at Kingdom | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Cher Permaul

Clubbers on the dance floor at SHAG @ The Leadmill

3. Big night out

Clubbers on the dance floor at SHAG @ The Leadmill | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Pictured at Zero 'Energy' night in 2004 are Timmy, James, Will, Dan and Rory

4. Cheers

Pictured at Zero 'Energy' night in 2004 are Timmy, James, Will, Dan and Rory | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Cher Permaul

