These photos take you back to one of the most legendary nights in Sheffield clubbing history - the Gatecrasher Millennium party at the city’s Don Valley Stadium.

It’s 25 years since thousands of clubbers gathered to wave goodbye to 1999 and celebrate the dawn of the new millennium in euphoric fashion.

Around 25,000 revellers partied the night away that night, with these pictures giving just a small flavour of what it was like to be there.

Gatecrasher was at the peak of its popularity at the turn of the century, putting Sheffield firmly on the clubbing map as it attarcted superstar DJs like Judge Jules and Paul Van Dyk to the city.

It’s been described as one of the most influential club nights in the history of British music, playing a big role in the rise of trance music.

The party continued until 2007, when a huge fire devastated the home of Gatecrasher, The Republic, on the corner of Matilda Street and Arundel Street.

The building would later be ripped down and replaced with the 243-bed Gatecrasher Apartments student block.

But the memories of Gatecrasher and that NYE party in particularly will live forever.

1 . Fairy magic Claire Rochfort and Annabel Rochfort

2 . Ushering in the new millennium From Doncaster are, left to right, Carly Ball, 20, Roz De-aragues, 21, Adele Williams,20 and Dave Twomey, 20.

3 . Celebrating New Year's Eve with friends