They will also take you back to the shops and restaurants of the era, headteachers and the schools they ran, and filming in the city for two big TV dramas.

The notorious ‘egg box’ extension to Sheffield Town Hall, and the old Castle Market, where boxer Johnny Nelson is pictured with one of the traders, are among the lost landmarks featured.

Captured in this retro gallery too are the epic Gatecrasher Millennium party at Don Valley stadium, some adorable new arrivals at Graves Park Animal Farm, and cherubic youngsters in their nativity play.

What are your abiding memories of Sheffield in the 90s?

Regulars at the Union Hotel, in Nether Edge compete in a tug of war contest in 1999 to raise money for Alzheimer's Disease Association, The Merlin Theatre and St Andrews Scouts

Johnny Nelson poses with John Naylor at his butcher's stall at Castle Market in 1999, ahead of Johnny's fight against the French boxer Christophe Girad. He promised to make 'mince meat' of the fighter (best British mince, of course)

Andrew Platts, owner of NCP Records at Sheffield City Hall, pictured in 1999 with the Millennium 2 CD that had whisked its way to Germany because the Germans couldn't get a copy of Auld Lang Syne that was featured on the CD.