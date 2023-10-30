Bosses think staying in the area is the best way to attract staff

A Sheffield software firm has moved to bigger premises in Sheffield’s coolest area in a bid to create 50 jobs.

Simoda Technology Solutions has taken premises on Burton Road, Neepsend, which it says are triple the size of its old site in Eagle Works, Kelham Island.

Simoda hopes to more than double in size after move to bigger offices.

Bosses at the 35-strong company say staying local is the best way to attract staff to feed its growth ambitions. The area has been hailed one of the one of the world's coolest by Time Out magazine. And its reputation has spread across the River Don into Neepsend.

Daniel Bumby, managing director of Simoda said: “It offers everything we need to enable us to continue to grow and attract future employees, from car parking to bars and restaurants for after work socialising and team building.”

Simoda also hopes to boost recruitment by establishing a training academy for 18–22 year-olds who want to break into the technology industry, he added.