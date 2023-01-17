News you can trust since 1887
Kelham Island: Sheffield neighbourhood named one of UK's coolest places to move to by Sunday Times

A Sheffield neighbourhood has been named one of the UK’s 11 ‘coolest’ places in which to live by the Sunday Times.

By Robert Cumber
3 minutes ago

Kelham Island was named alongside locations ranging from North Berwick in East Lothian, Scotland, to Londonderry, in Northern Ireland, in the list of the hippest postcodes to move to in 2023. It is the latest accolade for the area, which is blessed with numerous trendy cafes, restaurants and bars, great riverside views, a popular museum and much more.

The Sunday Times guide describes how the former ‘industrial heartland’ has been transformed into an ‘arty enclave’. Among the attractions it highlights are the acclaimed restaurant Joro, Cutlery Works food hall, and the much-loved Fat Cat pub. It also name-checks Yellow Arch Studios, where the Arctic Monkeys recorded their first album, Factory Floor bar in nearby Neepsend, and the Kelham Flea vintage emporium, which it describes as a ‘veritable treasure trove’.

Kelham Island was last year named one of the coolest places in the world by Time Out.

The Fat Cat pub is among the venues name-checked by the Sunday Times in a new article describing Kelham Island in Sheffield as one of the UK'S 11 coolest places to move to in 2023. Photo: Google
