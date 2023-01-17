Kelham Island was named alongside locations ranging from North Berwick in East Lothian, Scotland, to Londonderry, in Northern Ireland, in the list of the hippest postcodes to move to in 2023. It is the latest accolade for the area, which is blessed with numerous trendy cafes, restaurants and bars, great riverside views, a popular museum and much more.
The Sunday Times guide describes how the former ‘industrial heartland’ has been transformed into an ‘arty enclave’. Among the attractions it highlights are the acclaimed restaurant Joro, Cutlery Works food hall, and the much-loved Fat Cat pub. It also name-checks Yellow Arch Studios, where the Arctic Monkeys recorded their first album, Factory Floor bar in nearby Neepsend, and the Kelham Flea vintage emporium, which it describes as a ‘veritable treasure trove’.