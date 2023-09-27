50 days to go until Santa's Grotto, three Alpine bars and the Big Wheel make their return.

With summer packed away, the Steel City can now look forward to the return of Sheffield Christmas Market in just 50 days' time.

Sheffield Christmas Market is back for another year of celebrating great independent traders, with the festivities set to start on November 18, 2023.

That means it's just seven week - or 50 sleeps - to wait for rides on the Big Wheel, treats at Santa's Grotto or cozy drinks at three Alpine Bars, with the market spread across Pinstone Street, Fargate, the Peace Gardens and The Moor.

Here's everything you need to know.

It's only 50 sleeps until Sheffield Christmas Market 2023 arrives in the city centre.

Where and when is Sheffield Christmas Market 2023, and when will it be open?

Sheffield Christmas Market 2023 will open on November 18, 2023, and run until December 24.

Opening hours will be 10am-6pm Sunday to Thursday, and 10am-8pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Last year, there was some disruption during the tenancy of the Shipping Container Park which meant the market also stretched onto The Moor and The Big Wheel was relocated to outside the escalator for The Light cinema. However, it must have been successful for the council, as the market - and The Big Wheel - return to The Moor this year as well.

What is there to do at Sheffield Christmas Market?

Sheffield Christmas Market is is a shopping experience with four out of five of its offerings sourced from local businesses.

This market has grown from a handful of stalls to a range of over 50 log cabins, supported by Santa's Grotto, a Big Wheel ride and several cozy Alpine bars for mulled wine and hot chocolate.

This year, three Alpine bars will be found on Town Hall Square, the Peace Gardens and on The Moor.

Other treats include a traditional German sausage grill, Yorkshire pudding Wraps, toasted marshmallows, churros and many other food and drink experiences.