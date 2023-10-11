News you can trust since 1887
Burger King arrives on Fargate in Sheffield city centre offering free food and jobs

It will join a growing cluster of food outlets as the area shifts from retail to food following a string of shop closures

By David Walsh
Published 11th Oct 2023, 10:33 BST
Burger King has has plastered the windows of its forthcoming restaurant with brightly coloured adverts for jobs, its app, home delivery and free food.

The fast-food giant has announced its arrival on Fargate with eye-catching displays. One, promoting the app, says: "Earn free Whoppers and more".

Burger King arrives on FargateBurger King arrives on Fargate
Burger King arrives on Fargate
Another states: "We’re opening a new restaurant here soon, and we want people like you to join us". And: "Come for the burgers, stay for the careers".

A third promotes its delivery service.

Burger King last month announced it was taking the former Pret-a-Manger unit on the corner of Fargate and Church Street and aiming to open by the end of the year.

The fast-food giant has plastered the windows of its forthcoming restaurant with brightly coloured adverts.

The company says it will create 30 jobs and give staff free food. It is also promising ‘jaw-dropping’ discounts including a Doritos King Box for £5.99 and a £1.99 Whopper every Wednesday on the Burger King app.

It will join a growing cluster of food outlets as the area shifts from retail to food following a string of shop closures. Nearby rivals include Greggs, a 24-hour McDonald’s, Wendy’s and German Doner Kebab.

