It will join a growing cluster of food outlets as the area shifts from retail to food following a string of shop closures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Burger King has has plastered the windows of its forthcoming restaurant with brightly coloured adverts for jobs, its app, home delivery and free food.

The fast-food giant has announced its arrival on Fargate with eye-catching displays. One, promoting the app, says: "Earn free Whoppers and more".

Burger King arrives on Fargate

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another states: "We’re opening a new restaurant here soon, and we want people like you to join us". And: "Come for the burgers, stay for the careers".

A third promotes its delivery service.

Burger King last month announced it was taking the former Pret-a-Manger unit on the corner of Fargate and Church Street and aiming to open by the end of the year.

The fast-food giant has plastered the windows of its forthcoming restaurant with brightly coloured adverts.

The company says it will create 30 jobs and give staff free food. It is also promising ‘jaw-dropping’ discounts including a Doritos King Box for £5.99 and a £1.99 Whopper every Wednesday on the Burger King app.