A bubble tea outlet is opening on Fargate later this month.

T4 is set to open at 37 Fargate at the end of this month, according to landlord David Woodhead, of Woodhead Investments.

T4 is coming to the former Hays Travel unit on Fargate

The unit was Thomas Cook travel and then Hays Travel before closing.

The tea business was founded in Taiwan in 2004 and has more than 50 branches in UK cities including London, Nottingham and Coventry.

Bubble tea store Tiger Sugar is in the old Foot Locker shop next to former the HSBC bank, which closed in December.

It was also founded in Taiwan.

T4 is between Vision Express and Ratoon, a new office in what was a Top Man and Top Shop.

Tiger Sugar bubble tea cafe opened in November on Fargate.

The changes highlight Fargate’s shift from retail to food and drink, arts and culture. A Burger King opened on the corner with Church Street late last year.