Fargate: Taiwanese tea store T4 opening this month on premium Sheffield street

It will be the second bubble tea store on Fargate
By David Walsh
Published 19th Mar 2024, 10:47 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2024, 11:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A bubble tea outlet is opening on Fargate later this month.

T4 is set to open at 37 Fargate at the end of this month, according to landlord David Woodhead, of Woodhead Investments.

T4 is coming to the former Hays Travel unit on FargateT4 is coming to the former Hays Travel unit on Fargate
T4 is coming to the former Hays Travel unit on Fargate

The unit was Thomas Cook travel and then Hays Travel before closing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The tea business was founded in Taiwan in 2004 and has more than 50 branches in UK cities including London, Nottingham and Coventry.

Bubble tea store Tiger Sugar is in the old Foot Locker shop next to former the HSBC bank, which closed in December.

It was also founded in Taiwan.

T4 is between Vision Express and Ratoon, a new office in what was a Top Man and Top Shop.

Tiger Sugar bubble tea cafe opened in November on Fargate.Tiger Sugar bubble tea cafe opened in November on Fargate.
Tiger Sugar bubble tea cafe opened in November on Fargate.

The changes highlight Fargate’s shift from retail to food and drink, arts and culture. A Burger King opened on the corner with Church Street late last year.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Fargate is having a multi-million pound revamp set to complete at the end of 2024.

Related topics:FargateSheffieldTravelFoodArtsNottinghamBurger KingLondonCultureHSBC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.