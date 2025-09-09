A huge ‘wall’ has appeared on a central shopping street in Sheffield city centre.

The striking yellow structure juts half way across Fargate, opposite Marks and Spencer.

It surrounds a compound for builders converting the former Clinton Cards shop into a £14.4m entertainment venue.

Event Central will have a 200-person event space, café/bar on the ground floor and four floors of offices and meeting rooms.

Earlier this year, contractors Willmott Dixon said they expected to finish in the second half of 2026.

The works come after a two-year revamp of Fargate ended in March. The project saw several fenced work areas installed on the busy street.

Sheffield City Council spent £1.68m buying the building. The tender for a fit-out was for £7m.