Fargate is one of the most important areas of the city and Sheffield City Council has recognised the need to revitalise the pedestrianised area which had suffered many shop closures in recent years.

A Sheffield City Council spokesman said: “Thanks to a successful bid, supported by the University of Sheffield, the area is soon to be reinvented as a social hub in the city centre.”

Sheffield received £15.8m from the Future High Streets Fund – a government fund set up to renew and reshape the UK high street – meaning several major schemes are set to begin in early 2023 improving Fargate and High Street which connect the city centre to Castlegate.

Pictured is an artist's impression of the multi-million pound planned rejuvenation for Sheffield city centre's Fargate.

A six-storey community hub called ‘Events Central’, at 20 to 26 Fargate, aims to bring together entertainment, arts and cultural elements including performances, exhibitions, workshops, talks and other events.

It will boast a 200-capacity live music venue in the basement, exhibition space, a cafe and juice bar, and two floors for co-working.

A council spokesman said: “With a year-round programme of major international events, it’s expected to attract more than 110,000 visitors a year.”

There will also be new landscaping, green planting, seating areas and lighting in Fargate and High Street’s outdoor areas which aim to transform them into vibrant, welcoming spaces.

Pictured is an artist's impression of Fargate's planned cultural hub Events Central in the city centre.

The work has been inspired by the award-winning project Grey to Green project with ‘beautiful pocket parks’ which will catch rainwater and run-off from the roads and pavements and attract birds and insects.

Sheffield City Council is also working with commercial partners on the ‘Front Door Scheme’ to open upper floors on Fargate and increase and improve access for new homes and offices in key buildings with new, separate front doors.

The council is hosting its drop-in session between 11am and 7pm, on Thursday, October 20, at Event Central, at 20-26 Fargate, to showcase plans for the redevelopment of Fargate.In December 2020, the government announced up to £830 million would be invested in 72 areas across England through its Future High Streets Fund.

Artist's impression of the planned new Street Scene for Sheffield's Fargate.