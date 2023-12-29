The are disagreements over the reason for the delay

An outside firm is working with a builder to re-start work on a multi-million pound hotel in Rotherham.

Oculus Building Consultancy is managing construction of the Marriott at Catcliffe, according to Rotherham Council.

Cladding covers half of the front of the six-storey Marriott hotel and there is scaffolding at one end.

Earlier this month The Star revealed work had stopped and staff had been let go. They had been hired ahead of planned opening in spring 2023.

The hotel has stood unfinished for months.

A council spokesman said: "This project is being managed by independent building control inspector Oculus Building Consultancy Ltd who will work with the builders to ensure the project is completed to specification."

There was no requirement for a completion date to be submitted as part of the planning application, he added.

Oculus did not respond to The Star.

The hotel builders are RTS Construction of Lutterworth. Boss David Rose has previously insisted the delay was "not a construction issue".

But RBH Hospitality Management, the company set to run the hotel, said the project was on hold "due to delays in construction".

The building is on land off Highfield Spring and Poplar Way where the Waverley housing development meets the Morrisons roundabout at Catcliffe.

The 150-bedroom venue was announced in 2021 and hailed as the 'first Marriott-branded hotel in the Sheffield area'.

Marriott is one of the largest hotel chains in the world.