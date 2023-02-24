A Sheffield driver who received a dodgy £100 demand from a parking firm said it had put him off visiting Broomhill.

Michael Rhodes vowed never to use the rooftop car park again after Excel Parking admitted a fault triggered letters demanding £100 from innocent drivers. The company has not revealed how many - or produced independent proof the problem has been fixed.

Busy Broomhill has independent shops, cafes and restaurants but limited parking.

Excel initially offered Mr Rhodes £60 by way of apology but he asked for it to be upped to £100 to mirror the firm’s own demands.

He added: “I'm pleased they recognised their error. But we only have Excel's word that their systems are working properly. Hundreds or even thousands of incorrect tickets could have been issued and may be still.”

And he urged the landowner to get involved.

He added: “I think the owner should take an interest because this could put shoppers off Broomhill at a time when many shops are struggling due to the cost of living crisis. I'm certainly not using this car park again and there aren't many other options in Broomhill so I'll go there a lot less.”

The rooftop car park is above a row of shops which includes Morrisons, Boots, Beres sandwiches and a Costa cafe.

It is owned by a firm called Staghold Ltd, based in London, whose directors are John Lawson and Leslie Frankel. Tenants in the block pay rent to Philip Fisher LLP, whose directors are John Lawson, Andrew Michaels and PF Agents.

The Star asked the bosses of Philip Fisher LLP if they were aware of the problems, were receiving income from Excel - and how much - and whether they had evidence the camera systems were working properly.

The Star has sent details to the parking regulator, International Parking Community, and the DVLA. Excel needs access to the DVLA database to obtain drivers' addresses. The DVLA can suspend rogue firms.

It is the third case this year where The Star has helped readers. Earlier this month, Excel apologised and paid Claire Blank £60 after an ‘administrative error’ at Berkeley Precinct on Ecclesall Road. And in January it cancelled a £170 demand sent to Louise Povey for failing to pay quickly enough, also at Berkeley Precinct.