Bosses of the company, based in Thurgoland, Barnsley, just outside Sheffield, agreed last month to voluntarily wind up the business and appoint liquidators. Former employees of the firm, their families and members of the public who had grown used to seeing its distinctive vehicles carrying steel in and out of Sheffield have shared their sadness at the news.

Harvey Walker wrote: “Sad News - Ernest Thorpe was the stalwart of the Sheffield and Rotherham steel age. Well respected with a well turned out fleet. Sign of the times, steel gone to China!” Samantha Trevis told how her dad drove for the company and ‘always had my name sign written on his green lorry’, while Alan Barstow commented ‘sad day follows the decline of Sheffield steel’.

Ernest Thorpe Transport on Halifax Road in Thurgoland, near Sheffield, has closed after 101 years, with the family firm placed into voluntary liquidation. Picture Scott Merrylees

David Webster described how he worked there for more than 20 years and called it a ‘good family company to work for’ and Stephen Langley called it a ‘sad day after 35 years working there’. Paul Oldfield wrote: “It’s a sad time when you see a company you have seen on Stocksbridge steel site you have worked on for 40 years and knowing all the drivers over them years switching the engines off for the last time. Good look to the family.”

Brad Gerrard commented: “Best driving job I had was with these, proper trucks with proper gearboxes and no a nonsense approach to getting stuff done. If you looked after them they looked after you in return. Never had any issues or run ins and I learnt loads whilst there. Could learn something new every day no matter how good you think you are. Definitely won't be same now.”

Edward Heath-Whyte wrote: “Part of Sheffield Steel history, first used them at ASR when I was warehouse and finishing manager in 1995.” And Patricia Halsall said: “So sad for them. I used to live in the village next to them. Mr Thorpe was lovely to us if we were walking home and he saw us pass he would get his car out and take us home. Rest in Peace Brian.”

Ernest Thorpe was famous for its green-liveried trucks and its slogan ‘The Service That Satisfies’. The family haulage firm even had the honour of having its vehicles turned into models for enthusiasts to collect, leading it to be described as the ‘Eddie Stobart of Barnsley’.

The Star reported at the time how model maker Corgi had launched reproductions of its trucks after Peter Thorpe contacted the company. The 1:58 scale versions of a 44-tonne Ernest Thorpe lorry went on sale, priced £50. Peter Thorpe said at the time how he wanted some recognition of his firm because he was fed up seeing Eddie Stobart model trucks for sale everywhere.

