After topping Group A and winning a tense quarter-final clash against Spain, the Lionesses will play the semi-final at Bramall Lane against Sweden in a sold-out stadium of more than 30,000 people on Tuesday, July 26.

UEFA and Sheffield City Council have pulled out the stops and produced lots of advice for a hassle-free visit.

Top tips:

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Women's Euros Devonshire Green fan party.

The match kicks off at 8pm but gates open at 6pm

The Bramall Lane stadium is cashless so bring credit cards, debit cards or mobile devices to pay

No bags larger than A4 will be allowed inside the stadium

Two official fan shops will sell Euro merchandise, one on John Street and one inside the stadium

Sweden fans pose for pictures with police officers near the Sheffield Fan Zone

Parking and arrival:

UEFA says: “Football is unpredictable which means that matches can go to extra time and penalties. Plan your return journey in advance and keep checking the service status with your transport operators on the night of the match.”

Bramall Lane is 15 minutes' walk from Sheffield train station, the main bus interchange and the city centre, so walking is advised.

There will be no parking at Bramall Lane and on-street parking in the surrounding area is very limited

Sweden football fans singing outside The Frog and Parrott

If you plan to drive to the match, pre-book a space at a city centre car park.

Alternatively, use Park + Ride facilities which are located in the suburbs and connect with tram or bus services into Sheffield.

Fan Party:

A fan zone on Devonshire Green in Sheffield city centre is set to include live entertainment, women's football exhibitions, football challenges, face painting, inflatable pitch and drinks and food of various cuisines.

Aerial picture shows Euro 2022 fans heading off to the match at Bramall Lane

It starts at 12pm and finishes an hour after kick-off. It is free and ‘neutral’ - so expect to meet fans and supporters of all teams.

Due to its popularity it has been extended to the Peace Gardens so more people can get involved.

The match will be shown via a live BBC broadcast on a large screen on Devonshire Green from 8pm.

Food and Drink:

Welcome to Sheffield - the council’s tourism arm - has recommended family-friendly places to eat and drink including the Cutlery Works food hall in Neepsend, Kommune food hall in Castlegate, The Broadfield pub on Abbeydale Road, Birdhouse tea bar and kitchen on Sidney Street, Fusion organic cafe, South Street Kitchen, The Treehouse board game cafe and The Furnace bar and restaurant.

England play Sweden at Bramall Lane on Tuesday July 26. Tim Goode/PA Wire.

It has also published a list of a list of things to do in Sheffield when you’re not at the match including galleries and museums, walks, runs, indoor climbing walls, mountain biking, culture, music and the arts.

And it has drawn up a big list of accommodation from the city centre to the suburbs.

Accessibility:

UEFA says its aim is to make the women’s Euros 2022 ‘fully accessible to everyone, creating an inclusive environment for all football fans’.

Click here for details of travel, tickets and stadium services