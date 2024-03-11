Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield pensioner has described the “petrifying” moment bailiffs, locksmiths and an animal handler turned up at her home in an eviction row.

Ruth and Philip Atkin cowered behind a locked door when operatives arrived at their house on Kirton Road, Burngreave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It came the day after they say they accepted the offer of a flat from South Yorkshire Housing Association and CHL Mortgages agreed to give them another month to move.

Ruth, aged 68, said: “When bailiffs, locksmiths and an animal handler turned up it made me think something had gone wrong with our agreement. I was petrified. I felt physically sick. They eventually left, but it was a close call.”

Ruth and Philip Atkin cowered behind a locked door when bailiffs arrived at their home on Kirton Road, Burngreave.

The Star understands a deadline for the agreement had not been met and measures were in place to proceed with the eviction. But once word came through that it had been signed it was called off.

Now, the couple face the “daunting” prospect of packing up after 36 years and moving to a flat in an OAP complex in Wombwell, Barnsley, near son Paul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth said: “It’s a lot to cope with at our age and after all we’ve been through. And we can’t take Lucy the cat. But, as Paul said, ‘it’s a roof mother, it will be maintained properly and it will be safe’.”

The couple were originally due to be evicted in January. After their plight appeared in The Star, CHL Mortgages said they could stay another month.

The Atkins say a second extension and offer of a new home were made in a conference call the night before their second eviction date, on March 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple originally took out a £76,000 interest-only loan with a different provider in 2006. The mortgage transferred to CHL in 2019. Last year, the firm said it wanted full payment or the property back.

Today, due to interest, they owe £87,000 on a house worth £60,000, documents show.

The Atkins turned down three properties and lost their ‘priority’ status with Sheffield City Council, which has more than 20,000 people on its waiting list.

A spokesperson for CHL Mortgages said: “These situations, whilst unfortunate, are also rare. We are here to help our customers and we offer fair and tailored solutions to those in difficulty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the vast majority of cases we are able reach a mutually acceptable outcome, and we have a proven track record of helping those customers who work with us. It is only an extremely small number who fail to engage or reach agreement.

Ruth and Philip Atkin are moving to a South Yorkshire Housing Association flat after an eleventh-hour deal was agreed.

“We have been very sensitive to the Atkins and exercised great patience over many years. We gave them many chances to put in place a sensible plan, and we repeatedly offered to pay for them to receive professional and independent financial management advice.

“Sadly, they have not availed themselves of this advice, have never proposed a workable solution, and have refused a number of properties already offered to them by Sheffield City Council.