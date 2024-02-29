Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An elderly Sheffield couple have vowed bailiffs will have to "physically remove" them after losing an eviction battle.

Ruth and Philip Atkin say they are not ready to leave their home of 36 years on Kirton Road, Burngreave, after a judge set a new date of 10.30am on Thursday, March 7 when bailiffs can evict the couple.

They were due to be evicted in February but after their plight appeared in The Star, finance firm CHL Mortgages said they could stay another month and a judge agreed a new date.

Ruth, aged 68, said it was "heartbreaking" and they were hoping for a miracle.

She added: “We are just going to let them turn up on the day and they will have to physically remove us. We haven’t packed or made arrangements for the cat. We’re just hoping for a miracle.”

The couple took out a £76,000 interest-only loan with a different mortgage company in 2006. The mortgage transferred to CHL in 2019. Last year, the firm said it wanted full payment or the property back.

Ruth said today, due to interest, they owe £87,000 on a house worth £60,000.

The couple have been hampered in their search for a new home after turning down three properties and losing their 'priority' status.

Councillor Douglas Johnson, chair of Sheffield Council's housing committee, said the authority was continuing to work with the couple.

He added: "We empathise with the family for all they are going through in what will be a stressful and difficult period.

"We have worked with them to try and provide relevant support to them at this time. Yet there is an unprecedented demand on our social housing stock currently, which severely limits the number and range of properties we can offer in situations like this.

"We have to work carefully with people to find housing that meets their needs, but that we actually have available.

"It is unfortunate the family have so far not been able to accept any of the properties we have been able to offer. We will continue to work with them to help find a solution to their issues."