A luxury watch company is opening a shop on a premium Sheffield street as two best friends ‘turn passion into reality’.

Gabrielli and Co has taken the former Igloo lettings unit at 273 Ecclesall Road, opposite Marks and Spencer. A post on the firm’s Instagram site states: “After a lot of hard work and dedication we are proud to announce that we are under renovations of our new shop which is a massive milestone for us at Gabrielli and Co.

“It all started from two best friends with a massive passion for watches and are now turning the dream into reality. We really can not be more vocal about how much we appreciate all the support and interest we have had so far. We are currently closed for business until the showroom is open to the public. Thank you to all of you who are with us. We hope to see you soon.”

The firm was set up in 2011 and is registered at Suite 112, Queen Street in the city centre. The directors are Che Gabriel Brown, Niall Sharp and John Waugh. John Waugh and Nicola Waugh own all the shares, according to Companies House. It will be the second jeweller in the area, UK Bullion is at 339 Ecclesall Road.

Men measuring up the former Igloo lettings unit on Ecclesall Road for the forthcoming Gabrielli and Co watch shop.

Mark Holmes of Crosthwaite Commercial said Igloo closed in September and Gabrielli and Co signed in November.

He added: “It’s nice to get an independent retailer down there. Variety is good for driving footfall. I hope it opens soon.”

Ecclesall Road is one of Sheffield’s premium shopping streets but has been hit by closures due to the pandemic and cost of living crisis.