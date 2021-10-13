Unique cafe lounge ‘different to anywhere else in Sheffield’ granted licence at former Yankees restaurant

Saeed Ibrahimi, the director of Lounge 418, on Ecclesall Road, is creating a new cafe at the site of the former Yankees restaurant.

His plans for the lounge include smoothies made with fresh and exotic fruit from his father’s supermarket on Abbeydale Road using a top of the range machine, fruit platters, burgers, grilled dishes, tapas, ice cream and pancakes which are inspired by place in central London where he said people queue up to try them.

Sheffield Council granted the premises a licence during a hearing today. Alongside smoothies and dishes, Lounge 418 will also serve alcohol – a request Mr Ibrahimi said was made by former customers – and be open from early morning until 11pm, seven days a week.

He said: “It’s a little bit different to anywhere else on Ecclesall Road or in Sheffield … We have so much to offer, it’s not only the alcohol, there are a lot of things to offer. I’m very, very excited to open up in five or six weeks time and see all happy faces all around me.”

Initially, he asked the council to stay open until 1am but later reduced this following several objections from local residents who were concerned about the disruption this may cause.

Christopher Grunert, who provided legal representation for Mr Ibrahimi, said during the hearing: “My client, of their own volition, has taken on board comments from residents … I think what it does show is that my client has taken careful consideration of the concerns aired to him by the responsible authorities and for residents.”

Mr Ibrahimi said he aims to provide the best service for the neighbourhood and will create several jobs in the process.

He added: “I care about my neighbourhood and I care about my customers. I want them to have everything in one place.”