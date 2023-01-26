The ‘devastated’ owners of a Sheffield wedding dress shop say they are closing down due to the cost of living crisis.

Claire Marriott-Hines and Jo Gardner of The Bridal House on Ecclesall Road say inflation and energy hikes triggered a huge fall in customer spending.

The pair have run the shop together since 2008, having worked there for years when it was Diana’s Bridal House, and say the decision to close was incredibly difficult.

Jo Gardner said: “Covid obviously had a part to play and whilst we were incredibly grateful and confident when we came through that, the cost of living crisis and energy hikes coming along soon after gave people no time to breathe but plenty of time to worry, hence a huge change in spending patterns.

“Having being here on Ecclesall Road for many years we have seen many changes but loved every moment of it and it is pretty safe to say we are both devastated to be leaving.”