News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

'Devastated' Sheffield bridal shop owners reveal why they are closing down after 15-year partnership

The ‘devastated’ owners of a Sheffield wedding dress shop say they are closing down due to the cost of living crisis.

By David Walsh
2 minutes ago

Claire Marriott-Hines and Jo Gardner of The Bridal House on Ecclesall Road say inflation and energy hikes triggered a huge fall in customer spending.

The pair have run the shop together since 2008, having worked there for years when it was Diana’s Bridal House, and say the decision to close was incredibly difficult.

Hide Ad

Jo Gardner said: “Covid obviously had a part to play and whilst we were incredibly grateful and confident when we came through that, the cost of living crisis and energy hikes coming along soon after gave people no time to breathe but plenty of time to worry, hence a huge change in spending patterns.

Most Popular
Jo Gardner, left, and Claire Marriott-Hines of The Bridal House on Ecclesall Road say inflation and energy hikes have triggered a huge fall in spending.
Hide Ad

“Having being here on Ecclesall Road for many years we have seen many changes but loved every moment of it and it is pretty safe to say we are both devastated to be leaving.”

They took over the business and renamed it The Bridal House in 2008. Now it is advertising a closing down sale.