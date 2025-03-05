Dorothy Pax: Bosses 'heartbroken' as popular Sheffield bar and music venue announces closure

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 5th Mar 2025, 13:59 BST

A well known Sheffield bar and arts venue has announced its closure.

Bosses at the Dorothy Pax, at Victoria Quays, have confirmed that they are closing with immediate effect, eight years after the venue opened.

They are closing in the face of rising costs that their industry is facing.

The venue has issued a statement confirming the closure.

The Dorothy Pax has announced its closureThe Dorothy Pax has announced its closure
They said: “Basically, we are heartbroken to announce that The Dorothy Pax is now closed with immediate effect.

“It’s not been an easy decision to make as this affects not only ourselves but the bar staff, the engineers, the artists, our local boating community, our wider Sheffield community and our suppliers.

“We’ve had some amazing parties, produced several festivals, hosted countless world-class talent on our stage, laughed, cried, shared incredible evenings, made lifelong friends and boogied the night away.

“However, we cannot continue to do so. I don’t want to point fingers, but we’ve had our fair share of battles, and we’ve always come out the other side, but we’ve got too many wounds to lick now to continue.”

Richard Henderson who runs The Dorothy Pax live music venue at Sheffield's Victoria QuaysRichard Henderson who runs The Dorothy Pax live music venue at Sheffield's Victoria Quays
Richard Henderson who runs The Dorothy Pax live music venue at Sheffield's Victoria Quays | National World

They have stated that the are upset about being added to the number of grassroots music venues that have closed down over the last few years through difficulties thrown at the industry including Covid-19, rising bills and a cost-of-living crisis. for their customers.

They said they had exhausted every possible avenue over the last year or so to keep on going.

They have also announced all tickets for future events will be refunded and they will contact people with bookings, and have warned people need to use venues or lose them

The Music Venue Trust, which has worked to support the Dorothy Pax, said the grassroots music venue sector had lost another safe and nurturing space for live music, talent development and social connection.

It added in a statement: “Music Venue Trust has worked closely with Dorothy Pax since they joined the Music Venue Alliance in 2019, and over those years the charity has grown to admire and respect the venue operators and what they represent within our community.

“Dorothy Pax is going to be bowing out at a position of never having been stronger in their programming, and regularly selling out shows, which feels like a story becoming tragically common in our sector. Sold out shows no longer necessarily pay the bills.

“The profitability of grassroots live music has collapsed and revenue from the sale of drinks, previously relied upon to underwrite the losses, is just not there anymore as the cost of living is felt in the consumers’ pockets too.”

Sheffield MP Louise Haigh described herself as ‘absolutely devastated’ that Dorothy Pax had announced its closure.

She said: “A brilliant small venue that over the years has nurtured talent and contributed to Sheffield's thriving creative scene.”

