The owner of one of Sheffield’s valued live music venues has told of the industry struggles - but his determination to champion music has not wavered.

Richard Henderson, aged 52, has owned The Dorothy Pax at Sheffield’s Victoria Quays since 2017.

In seven years, the live music venue, on Wharf Street, has developed year on year, and currently has 20,000 followers across its social media platforms. However, the rising costs and changes in how people choose to spend their money have posed the biggest challenge of all for the business.

Richard said: “The cost of living crisis is far more challenging than covid was. There’s been no financial help from the government. We are all working in incredibly tight margins.

Richard Henderson who runs The Dorothy Pax live music venue at Sheffield's Victoria Quays | National World

“Our electricity has doubled since the cost of living crisis started. It’s incredibly tough at the moment.

“Sometimes I don’t know where I get my fortitude to keep going. But I love this job, it’s a labour of love. We just keep going, and hope it will get better eventually.”

Richard has become used to working 12 hour days 7 days a week in order to keep his business ticking over. Despite this, he has become determined to stick to his principles of making art accessible to all, and he hosts a family-friendly free gig every Sunday, as well as sourcing beers from local breweries to give back to the city.

But he said it’s becoming more and more difficult to fund these free events, and has made the ‘difficult’ decision to launch a Patreon site where fans can show their support by paying a monthly subscription for as little as £1 for exclusive benefits.

Described as a 'hidden gem' in the heart of the city, The Dorothy Pax has a colourful display outside its venue by the canal basin. | National World

“We are a lot quieter than before the pandemic,” Richard said. “I haven’t paid myself since before covid - I prioritise the staff and supplies over my wellbeing.

“Spending per guest is down 50 per cent. We’re not angry with anyone, we understand why. I just hope that the current financial climate will change and people will have more disposable income.”

In the wake of the huge demand for artists like Oasis - with tickets selling for up to £500 - Richard has joined calls for the government to place a ticket levy on stadiums and concert tickets to go towards grassroot venues, like Dorothy Pax.

Richard said venues like his are vital for new artists and bands to take off.

Richard's ethos at The Dorothy Pax is to make art accessible to all. As well as hosting free music events, they also champion one artist a month, and its space be used for book launches and other events. | National World

“A ticket levy would make a massive difference for artists and bands,” Richard said. “The sector’s financial benefit to the UK is epic to say the least.

“At least three artists that have played here have gone on to play at Glastonbury. They need to perform in places like this with live audiences so their career develops. Once these go they have gone for good.”

He added: “If you value us as a sector, then please support your venues.”

By purchasing tickets in advance to prevent events being cancelled, or even just liking and sharing Dorothy Pax’s Facebook page can make all the difference.

