The Straddle, which was originally built as a grain warehouse but has since been converted to offices, and the old railway arches are both Grade II-listed

Two historic waterside buildings on the outskirts of Sheffield city centre are set to go under the hammer, with a £1.4 million combined guide price.

The Straddle and the arches, beside Sheffield & Tinsley Canal at Victoria Quays, are both Grade II-listed landmarks and cherished reminders of the city's industrial heritage.

Victoria Quays, Sheffield, in the 1920s or 30s, showing the Straddle building to the rear and the railway arches on the right. The Straddle, a former grain warehouse which has been converted to offices, and the arches, which now house a range of businesses including pubs and cafes, are both listed for auction

The Straddle was originally built by the Sheffield Navigation Company in around 1895, the listing states, and was used as a grain warehouse at the canal basin until around 1970 before being converted into offices.

The unique building on Wharf Street, which takes its name from the way it is built over the canal basin, straddling the water there, has a guide price of £1m.

The listing describes how it boasts a double height reception area with to 'feature' lifts providing access to the office accommodation on the four upper floors with 'spectacular views over the canal basin and beyond'.

The Straddle building at Victoria Quays, Sheffield, following its conversion to offices. It is listed for auction, as are the canalside railway arches

There are eight parking spaces immediately outside with a further 33 spaces in the nearby Victoria Quays multi-storey car park.

The building is in need of refurbishment, and BidX1, which is marketing the property, says it could be converted for alternative uses given the necessary planning permission.

The stone-built former railway arches at Victoria Quays are today home to a mixture of businesses, including the Dorothy Pax pub and True Loves bar and delicatessen. The existing businesses would not be affected by the sale.

Only arches 11-14, 16 and 17-19 are for sale, with arches 15 and 20 not owned by the seller. The listing describes how all but two of the eight units for sale are occupied, generating an annual rent of £48,970.

The arches are also listed for auction by BidX1, with a guide price of £420,000.