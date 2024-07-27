Sheffield has no shortage of outstanding pubs where you can enjoy the great outdoors as they’re meant to be enjoyed – with a cool drink in your hand.

Our city’s watering holes can offer you jaw-dropping views across the city, of our many rivers, or bang in the middle of the bustling city centre.

If you’re looking for a base to catch up with friends, somewhere to drop in while on a sunshine walk, or a place where your children can safely run around while you cool down with a drink, there’s something for everyone.

What’s more, many of these places serve a delicious menu, from pork pies to Sunday roasts.

We’ve put together this list of 11 of the best pubs across Sheffield with beer gardens, based on Google reviews, with all the pubs featured having an average rating of at least 4.5 out of five.

Rutland Arms The Rutland Arms, on Brown Street, in Sheffield City Centre, is rated 4.5, with more than 1,700 reviews on Google. One review reads: "If you're wanting a classic pub experience, head to the Rutland. Great beer garden and plenty of beers on tap. Loads of weird knick-knacks and daft stuff around the bar if that's your jam."

The Fat Cat The Fat Cat, on Alma Street, in Kelham Island, is a Sheffield institution with a quirky beer garden loved by many. It has a Google rating of 4.5, with 2,335 reviews. One reads: "I called in for a few pints as I had heard the beer garden was lovely on a sunny afternoon, and I wasn't disappointed. Really quiet and relaxing and interesting surroundings."

The Hallamshire House The Hallamshire House, on Commonside, in Crookesmoor, is rated 4.6 with over 630 reviews on Google. One review says: "Local friendly pub with nice beer. The beer garden and sofas were good!"