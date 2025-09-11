A new Costa Coffee could be coming to the city centre if plans are approved.

Developers have put forward proposals that will see a new branch of the famous coffee chain opened on Fargate, by the junction with Norfolk Row.

If approved, this latest store would be just over 400ft away from the nearest branch in Orchard Square, and only a stone’s throw away from another on Pinstone Street, by the Peace Gardens.

Approval is being sought to implement new signage on the front of Carmel House, a Grade II-listed building which is also home to a Three mobile phone store and H&M clothing store.

Costa would take over the unit once used by HSBC banking, with plans seeing a hanging street sign added to the front.

A number of changes would be made internally to accommodate the 258.7 sq m cafe, however developers say external alterations will be ‘minimal’ to ‘retain and polish the existing facade’.

The cafe would seat around 70 people, including one sofa and a small outside seating area on a designated section of Fargate.

A planning statement produced by Savills reads: “The architectural and historical significance of the listed building in which the site sits will not be materially affected by the proposal.

“This is due to the fact that the exterior of the unit is comprised of the retained facade with no impact to the significant features or the loss of any original features and is in character with the nearby shopfronts and the signage proposed is compliant with the council’s guidance on advertisements.

“Given the above, the proposals can be considered to preserve and indeed enhance the character of the listed building and the conservation area.

“It therefore follows that both listed building and advertisement consent can be granted.”

Fargate has been described as one of the most important areas of Sheffield’s city centre. The busy pedestrianised thoroughfare connects the Heart of the City redevelopment with Castlegate and is being reinvented as a social hub.

Costa would face strong nearby competition, with a Starbucks, Cafe Nero and Greggs all on the same street, while smaller venues like Marmadukes, 2323 Coffee and Lemontown are all in walking distance.

Meanwhile, Spudbros and Chopstix also have plans to open sites along Fargate in the near future, seeing food and drink venues taking over what was once Sheffield city centre’s premier shopping street before many retail units relocated to The Moor.

Public consultation on Costa’s proposal is open until September 26, with a decision set to be made by October 29.

The application reference numbers are 25/02623/ADV and 25/02622/LBC.