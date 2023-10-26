As they say in business circles, time is money for the most recent corporate volunteers at St Luke’s Hospice.

A team from Capita Group Internal Audit spent time with the St Luke’s retail team at the charity’s Crookes shop, sorting donations ready for sale at the chain of 14 shops throughout the city and on the St Luke’s eBay site.

And by the end of the session, they had processed items – including everything from fashion to bric-a-brac - to the value of £1,760.

“This was a wonderful opportunity to volunteer for St Luke’s and work together as a team to make a positive impact,” said Capita representative Lucy Bullick.

The Capita team volunteered at the St Luke's Hospice Crookes shop

“At the end of the day, St Luke’s calculated an estimated fundraising value of up to £1,760, which left us feeling very proud as a collective.