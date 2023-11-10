The key targets are city breaks, conferences, events, business trips and students

Tourism is worth £1.35bn-a-year and employs 13,000 people in Sheffield - but councillors hope to make even more.

They have adopted a strategy to make the city a 'leading destination for visitors across Europe'.

The new Destination Management Plan aims to provide a 'framework' to boost numbers.

Food hall Cambridge Street Collective is set to be a major draw when it opens in April 2024.

Councillor Martin Smith, chair of the economic development and skills committee, said they had an ambitious plan and looked forward to delivering it.

He added: "It will help fill more hotel rooms, sell more cups of coffee, fill more restaurants and see more money spent with local businesses."

The key targets were city breaks, conferences, events, business trips and students, he added.

