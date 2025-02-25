An energy company is fighting a local council after being told it cannot build a lithium battery facility near Sheffield.

Ylem Energy Ltd is appealing against North East Derbyshire District Council after it was refused permission to build a lithium battery energy storage facility on a stretch of green belt off Dyche Lane, between Coal Aston and Jordanthorpe.

The facility would would be built on farm land on the border between Jordanthorpe in Sheffield and Coal Aston in Derbyshire.

Lithium battery sites are typically used to store energy from renewable sources that can be used during peak time or when production is intermittent.

However, the council refused the plans as the facility would have been surrounded by a 4m tall wood panel fence on green belt land, with officers calling it “inappropriate.” They also said “insufficient information” had been provided to assess the site’s flood risk.

Papers by the council setting out their case against the plan reads: “[This Green Belt] is highly susceptible to urban and sub-urban pressure for development. The Green Belt here checks the unrestricted sprawl of Sheffield and Dronfield that would otherwise occur and prevents merging of the town and city.”

The plans also received 20 letters of objection, with several from local farmers citing fears of “toxic run off” impacting wildlife if the facility were damaged or caught fire.

However, the matter is not over.

Ylem Energy has appealed the decision and is fighting their case at a Planning Inspectorate Hearing on February 27 to have the rejection overturned.

The company intends to argue the project is temporary and is expected to be deconstructed in 30 years, and says the four-metre-tall, 400-square-metre-large development would be “imperceptible” with the inclusion of newly planted trees as part of the work.

It comes after Root-Power South, a subsidiary of Ylem Energy, was last week given the green light by Rotherham Borough Council to build a similar facility next to the M1 in Brinsworth. The controversial plan received four letters of support and 45 against.

In September 2020, a lithium battery energy storage system in Liverpool caught fire and exploded, releasing toxic gases. The fire burned for 59 hours, and its run off included extremely corrosive hydrofluoric acid.

Martin Hanrahan, 69, who is a resident of north Coal Aston, told The Star: “Facilities like these should be nowhere houses or rivers.

“Once you develop on green belt, once it is breached, there is never any going back.

“This facility should be on brown belt.”

Mr Hanrahan said he also felt the plans were being “hidden” from residents in Sheffield’s Jordanthorpe area by being dealt with in North East Derbyshire, which he called “an injustice.”

The Planning Inspectorate is a Government body that mediates appeals on planning decisions.