A US-based anti-abortion group will protest outside a Sheffield hospital for almost six weeks starting in March.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christian organisation 40 Days For Life is planning to hold vigils outside the Royal Hallamshire Hospital’s sexual health centre, with their website stating members will be praying for 12 hours a day from March 5 until April 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photos from a 2024 protest by 40 Days To Life outside the Royal Hallamshire Hospital. The Christian organisation holds ‘vigils’ for 40 days outside abortion clinics in the UK and US.

It comes after a law passed in October 2024 bans anti-abortion activists from protesting within 150 metres of abortion clinics.

And, last week, a 74-year-old woman became the first person to be arrested under similar legislation in Scotland.

In Sheffield, protesters are set to hold their “vigil” on the junction of Upper Hanover Street and Glossop Road. The Yorkshire Post reports the group did not respond to requests for a comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield is one of 10 sites across the UK that the 40 Days For Life group has marked as part of its global campaign to protest against abortion, which includes hundreds of locations around the world.

The group was met by counter-protestors in 2024, when around 20 pro-choice demonstrators arrived outside the Hallamshire on March 8.

The group, which began in Texas, describes itself as “an internationally co-ordinated 40-day campaign that aims to end abortion locally through prayer and fasting, community outreach, and a peaceful all-day vigil in front of abortion businesses”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heidi Steward, CEO of the British Pregnancy Advisory Service, said: “Safe access zones have been carefully designed to protect women's rights to access abortion care free from harassment.

“They are tightly targeted - ensuring that protest activity is moved away from the clinic gate without unduly limiting free speech or belief.

“Safe access zones are working well across the country to protect women. Anti-abortion groups have every right to gather outside the zones, and although we disagree with them, we have no intention of seeking to expand these restrictions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Protecting women’s rights is a priority for any government. It is vital anyone exercising their legal right to access abortion services is free from harassment and intimidation.

“The enforcement of safe access zones are an operational matter for the police and they will take the proportionate action they deem necessary.”

The development comes days after US Vice-President JD Vance criticised abortion buffer zones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at a security conference in Munich, Donald Trump’s deputy said: “Just a few months ago the Scottish Government began distributing letters to citizens whose houses lay within so-called safe access zones, warning them that even private prayer within their own homes may amount to breaking the law.

“The Government urged readers to report any fellow citizens suspected guilty of thought crime. In Britain and across Europe, free speech, I fear, is in retreat.”