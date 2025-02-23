A large office near Sheffield Cathedral is being turned into £21m luxury flats for young professionals and ‘downsizers’.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Synergy Building on Hartshead is being stripped out ahead of conversion into “a new level of luxury living.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was home to firms including Lupton Fawcett lawyers and Pitman Training. Now it is set to be up to 108 apartments.

The Synergy building, in the Cathedral quarter, is being converted into flats. Historic buildings stand to the side and rear. | NW

Commercial agent colloco states it was sold by Katsura Holdings Inc to DBG Contractors Ltd in Doncaster.

It adds: “Demolition has already started and is the first step in creating 108 luxury apartments that will contribute to the ongoing transformation of Sheffield city centre through the introduction of a new level of luxury living. DBG projects a gross development value of over £21 million for the project.”

Gross development value is the market value when built.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the latest office in the area to be converted into flats including The Star newspaper offices on Campo Lane. On Figtree Lane, the former Sheffield Hospital for Women, Queen Street Chambers, Queens Buildings, and, to the rear, the listed former Sheffield County Court are all residential accommodation.

Weston Tower at the end of Queen Street is set to be demolished and replaced by £70m flats. An application has been made to turn The Balance office block on Pinfold Street into apartments.

The developers described the Synergy Building as a ‘car-free’ scheme, although 57 parking spaces were set to be retained in a central courtyard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green councillors objected and it will be used as green space instead.

Green Party and City Ward councillor Ruth Mersereau encouraged the developer to replace 57 parking spaces with green space.

Coun Ruth Mersereau wrote: “We’re concerned at the huge amount of outdoor space given over to car parking in what is described as a ‘car-free development’ and where the transport statement confirms that most residents would probably not wish to/need to own a car.

“We’d encourage the applicant to rethink this use of space, and instead look at providing landscaped green space instead, which is in very short supply in the city centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project is also said to offer ‘significant environmental benefits’ by reusing the building.

A planning report sings the praises of Sheffield city centre as a place to live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It states: “Sheffield’s robust transportation infrastructure, coupled with its proximity to natural landscapes, educational institutions, and convenient amenities, offers residents a well-rounded and fulfilling lifestyle.

“Whether it's embarking on exciting journeys, enjoying leisurely walks, exploring the vibrant city centre, or immersing oneself in the beauty of the Peak District, Sheffield truly provides a diverse range of opportunities for residents to live life to the fullest.”