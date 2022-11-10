The Trussell Trust provided 29,795 parcels in the six months to October - a third year of soaring numbers after demand rocketed four-fold in 2020. Nationally, the charity has provided a record 1.3m emergency parcels in the last six months and says demand is outstripping donations. It says food banks are facing ‘breaking point’ - ahead of what it anticipates will be its busiest winter yet. It is calling on the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to 'act decisively' in next week’s Budget and bring in a broad package of support - as well as ensuring benefits rise with inflation.

Chief executive Emma Revie said the mid-year figures showed people were struggling to afford essentials even in summer. She added: “We know that with the right support and a stable and sufficient income, people don’t need to turn to food banks for support. Over the last few years, the government has acted to protect people who are struggling, and this action has had made a difference.

“They must now act again: with swift support now to help people through the winter, and with vision for the longer-term to ensure that social security is always enough to weather challenging times.”

The parcels were distributed by 1,499 centres in the Trussell Trust’s network nationally, including 15 in Sheffield. There are more than 50 other food banks in the city. An ‘emergency parcel’ typically has enough for food for one person for three days. During the crisis food banks have also been distributing seven-day parcels.

A Government spokesperson said: “We are directly supporting households in need following the aftershocks from the pandemic and Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine, including sending another Cost of Living Payment this month worth £324 to over eight million people, part of a £1,200 package for those on the lowest incomes.

“Our extensive immediate support for families also includes our Energy Price Guarantee, saving around £700 for a typical household over winter, and our Household Support Fund, worth over £1 billion to help people with essential costs, combined with longer-term changes such as altering Universal Credit to help people keep £1,000 more of what they earn every year.”

