The cost of living crisis is causing havoc in the UK, with Sheffield being no exception.

With so many people struggling to make ends meet, more and more are being pushed into using foodbanks.

As such, we’ve put together this list of every food bank in Sheffield, so you can find which one is most local to you.

For further information, you can consult this list provided by Sheffield Foodbanks.org .

Full list of food banks in Sheffield

Broomhall Community Centre

Broomspring Lane, Sheffield, S10 2FD.

S6 Foodbank

Cross Bedford Street, Sheffield, S6 3BL.

St Thomas’ Church

Crookes, Nairn Street, Sheffield, S10 1UL.

The Spires Centre

600 East Bank Road, S2 2AN.

The Megacentre

Bernard Road, S2 5BQ.

Firth Park Library

443 Firth Park Road, S5 6QQ.

Tara Building

126 Winn Drive, S6 1UD.

St Paul’s Community Centre

79 Wheata Road, Sheffield, S5 9FP.

Southern Light Community Church

Tanner Street, Woodhouse, S13 7LA.

Shirecliffe Community Centre

349 Shirecliffe Road, S5 8XL.

The Rock Christian Centre

177 - 195 Spital Hill, Sheffield, S4 7LF.

St Cuthbert’s Church

Barnsley Road, Fir Vale, Sheffield, S5 6UA.

Church on the Corner

1-5 Buchanan Road, Sheffield, S5 8AP.

International Christian Worship Centre

470 Bellhouse Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield, S5 0RF.

Brushes Community Centre

West Quadrant, Firth Park, Sheffield, S5 6FF.

Stanwood Methodist Church

Stanwood Drive, Sheffield, S6 5HZ.

Christ Church Stannington

17 Church Street, Sheffield, S6 6DB.

Hillsborough Trinity Methodist Church

Middlewood Road, Sheffield, S6 4HE.

New Hope Community Church

The Beacon, Old Lane, Halfway, Killamarsh, Sheffield, S20 3GZ.

Gleadless Valley Methodist Church

Blackstock Road, Sheffield, S14 1FT.

Handsworth Foodbank, Grace Church Sheffield

1 Richmond Road, Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9TB.

Com.Unity Community Centre

32 Westfield Centre, Westfield, Sheffield, S20 8ND.

St Saviour’s Church

15 Mortomley Lane, High Green, Sheffield, S35 3HS.

IKON Church

512 Manchester Rd, Stocksbridge, Sheffield S36 2DU.

Longley Four Greens Community Centre

41 Southey Avenue, Longley, Sheffield, S5 7NN.

St. Swithun’s Church

2 Cary Road, Sheffield, S2 1JP.

What’s the criteria to receive a food parcel?

Some independent food banks won’t need anything for you to get food and goods from them - you can just turn up and get what you need.

However, others may require a foodbank voucher or a referral. To get this, you can contact the citizens’ advice bureau on 0808 223 1133.

Furthermore, several foodbanks will also ask you for proof of residency in the UK. To avoid disappointment, it’s a good idea to contact your local food bank before visiting them and ask them what they will require of you.

How can I support my local food bank?

If you’d like to make a donation to your local food bank, there are several ways of doing it - and they’re all very easy.

Firstly, you can visit them directly and drop off some food that way. As well as this, most supermarkets have a collection near the exit where you can leave unwanted food items - these will be taken to a local food bank.