Bosses expect to confirm shortly when popular Cosmo restaurant in Sheffield will re-open

Bosses at a popular Sheffield restaurant are hoping to re-open soon, after being closed for nearly three months.

Cosmo, an all you can eat buffet restaurant in the city centre, has not been open since July, and managers at the company originally hoped to be up and running by the the middle of September, before complications in a major refurbishment set their plans back.

However, their website confirms they are still closed, since July 17, and states: "Perfection has taken a little longer than expected."

A spokesman for the company has now told The Star that renovations had taken longer than had originally been expected, after they had come across complications with the work that has been carried out over the last few months.

She added: "We are hoping to make an announcement in the next few days, regarding a re-opening date."

The venue, on St Pauls Place in the city centre, near the Peace Gardens, has had its windows covered throughout the summer, with a note in the window confirming that it was currently closed. It is one of two sites operated by the company in South Yorkshire, with the other in Doncaster.

Cosmo describes itself as offering 150 of the world’s most loved dishes on an all you can eat buffet menu.

The notice in its window has referring customers to the company's Doncaster restaurant, in the Frenchgate Centre, as an alternative while the Sheffield site has been closed.