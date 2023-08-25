News you can trust since 1887
Cosmo restaurant Sheffield: Popular venue closed all summer, but re-opening planned after refurb

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 25th Aug 2023, 11:08 BST

A popular Sheffield restaurant has been closed for the summer - with bosses promising to re-open later in the year.

Cosmo restaurant, at St Pauls Place, is closed for the summer with plans to re-open after a refurbishment. Picture: David Kessen, National WorldCosmo restaurant, at St Pauls Place, is closed for the summer with plans to re-open after a refurbishment. Picture: David Kessen, National World
The Cosmo all-you-can-eat buffet restaurant on St Pauls Place in the city centre, near the Peace Gardens, has its windows covered, and a note in the window confirms that it is currently closed. It is one of two sites operated by the company in South Yorkshire, with the other in Doncaster.

The note states the venue will be closed for refurbishment for a period of time. It adds: "We will keep you updated and look forward to showing you our new Cosmo."

Officials at the company which runs Cosmo say that the venue will re-open next month, with the final date for the closure for refurbishment due to be September 10. It will mean it will have been closed for eight weeks when it re-opens.

Cosmo describes itself as offering 150 of the world’s most loved dishes on an all you can eat buffet menu.

The notice in its window is referring customers to the company's Doncaster restaurant, in the Frenchgate Centre, as an alternative while the Sheffield site is closed.

Cosmo is a national chain of restaurants which has been operating in the UK since 2003.

