Former BBC boss Greg Dyke ploughing millions into upgrade of Cutlers Hotel in Sheffield

The former FA chief wants to appeal to longer stay visitors

By David Walsh
Published 29th Aug 2023, 12:10 BST

The former head of the BBC is ploughing millions into upgrading a popular hotel in Sheffield.

Greg Dyke, who was also head of the FA, is behind plans for a major upgrade at Cutlers Hotel on George Street, a narrow lane beside Nat West bank on High Street.

“Multi-millions” are set to be spent renovating rooms into 27 ‘luxury suites’ with lounge, ensuite bedrooms and kitchen. The aim is to appeal to longer stay visitors.

Mr Dyke is co-owner of Vine Hotels, with Garin Davies, which also operates Double Tree by Hilton Sheffield Park, Kenwood Hall, Mosborough Hall, Whirlowbrook Hall and The Old Rectory.

Garin Davies said Sheffield was “well behind” other regional destinations in offering this type of accommodation.

He added: “It also typically brings higher spending visitors to the city, and it’s anticipated there will be a boost to the city’s economy not only with this significant inward investment but also with the secondary spend in the city’s retail and leisure businesses.”

The intention is to start on site later in the year, if a planning application is approved and complete in 12 months, he added.

