Popular Sheffield wedding venue, The Old Rectory in Handsworth, saved after charity went into liquidation

The Old Rectory in Handsworth is set to be given a new lease of life after being acquired by hotel management and development company Vine Hotels.

The Grade II-listed stone building had faced an uncertain future as the pandemic forced the independent charity running it to go into voluntary liquidation in May last year.

Vine Hotels, which is led by former FA chairman Greg Dyke, said the company has now taken over the property with plans to reopen the venue in the coming weeks as a flexible space for weddings, private events and small meetings.

There are also plans to relaunch the venue to accommodate events for up to 200 guests.

In addition to the Main Hall, there are two further Georgian period rooms, The Orgreave and The Ballifield, which can accommodate up to 60 guests and 20 guests respectively.

The announcement comes off the back of the recent purchase of Bredbury Hall in Cheshire by the company, as it continues to grow its group of owned, leased, and managed hotels and event venues.

Vine Hotels CEO Garin Davies said: “Tucked away in its own quiet grounds this former rectory offers all the benefits of a quiet countryside locations, but with the convenience of close by transport links and Sheffield City Centre nearby.

"The Old Rectory is a delightful period property that has huge potential to grow as one of Sheffield’s premium wedding and event destinations. We will bring our expertise in venue management and operations to The Old Rectory and restore it to the thriving venue we know it can be.”

Father Keith, Rector of St Mary the Virgin, Handsworth said: “We were delighted to agree terms for Vine Hotels to take over the management of The Old Rectory.

"Not only were we impressed by the company’s credentials in hotel and venue management, but we were drawn to their personal approach demonstrated in how sensitively they have managed similar properties, as well as the team’s desire to stay true to the historic character and community appeal of the Old Rectory."