Officials have revealed why a bar in the £446,000 shipping container development in Sheffield has been prevented from opening.

Staff in the Building Control section at Sheffield City Council say they are still waiting for paperwork from the operators, 10 days after it was scheduled to launch.

HIDE bar was set to complete the much-delayed Container Park on Fargate. But the authority is still waiting for a fire engineer’s report detailing the materials used in the boozer and their fire safety rating. A structural plan for the first-floor feature is also outstanding, the Star understands.

It is not the first time officials have intervened. A launch date in October was postponed due to missing paperwork. In July, Yorkshire Water delayed installation of the containers warning they could collapse one of the city’s biggest sewers and saying it had not been consulted.

The development is partially open.

The development was designed by Sheffield company SteelYard Kelham and is owned by the city council. The aim is to breathe new life into the once-bustling Fargate with independent shops, street food sellers and bars.