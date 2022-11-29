The Container Park on Fargate has had plenty of publicity – but not the kind the operators were looking for. Here is a timeline of delay.

£300,000: Plans revealed in January for cafes and shops made out of shipping containers with outdoor screen on Fargate. Sheffield City Council said the overall cost would depend on demand from tenants but the expectation was it would cost no more than £300,000.

Planning permission: The project gets the green light in March. Construction is under way in Leeds and it is expected to open ‘within a few weeks’.

The Container Park is mostly up and running today, but upstairs bar HIDE missed its launch date due to council concerns.

Vendors: In April four vendors are confirmed: Get Wurst, Yoki (Korean food), Urban Pizza Co and Re-Owned clothes.

Budget: In June, the budget goes up to £446,000 due to ‘additional level of detail and costs increase on materials’ ‘which is fully funded from the Get Britain Building Fund’.

Women’s Euros: Sheffield goes football crazy when matches are played in the city and England go on to win the tournament. The Container Park was due to be open for them, when its big screen would come into play. But...

Sewer collapse: The project is delayed in July after Yorkshire Water pops up stating the structure could collapse one of the city’s biggest sewers.

It was supposed to open in summer and the artists' impression reflects that.

A spokesman said: “We were not consulted during the planning process of the Fargate shipping containers, but very recently learnt of the project.”

Shifted: Two weeks later the council announces the site for the containers will be moved 1.3 m to the right to avoid sewer problems.

Installed: Eight containers are lifted into place at 5am on August 8. Windows, facilities and ‘design features’ will be fitted before ‘opening in a few weeks’.

‘Another month’: Work slows and the city council goes quiet on an opening date but later in August a worker on the site says it will be ‘another month’.

The shipping containers arrive in August.

Christmas: In September it is announced the Container Park will affect traditional Christmas attractions including the Alpine Bar and Big Wheel which are moved to The Moor.

Opening date: The Container Park finally has an opening date of Friday October 17.

Paperwork: But the launch is scrapped the day before due to missing paperwork, believed to be a fire safety certificate.

Partially open: Five days later on October 22 the attraction partially opens with a bookshop, Get Wurst and Clapping Seoul launching. A Mexican street food vendor, microbrewery and bar are still shut.

Sheffield Council’s Container Park landed at the top of Fargate today as final finishing touches are made before opening later this month.

Closing date: In November, a closure date for the hub, now almost fully operational, is confirmed as ‘early spring’ to make way for the redevelopment of Fargate.

Bar opening: HIDE bar is advertised as opening on Friday November 25, more than four months after the original launch date of July and just weeks before it is dismantled. It is the final piece in the jigsaw.

Delayed: The bar does not open because the city council’s building control team is ‘awaiting key information’. No launch date is given.

