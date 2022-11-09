Minesh Parekh, Labour councillor for Crookes and Crosspool, said the project would hopefully demonstrate there was an appetite for entertainment and food vendors on Fargate and it was worth a business investing for the long term. He spoke out after criticism of the development which has cost £412,678 but was nearly four months late to open. Some Star readers have also said they think the eight containers are ugly.

But Coun Parekh said there was something to be welcomed in a city centre that looks different and wasn’t ‘just old Victorian-era buildings’. He added: “And if it brings more people in, or gives something new to visit, then it’s a success in itself.”

Coun Parekh explained his thinking - and had a pop at the Lib Dems while he was at it. He said: “There’s a been a lot of criticism from the traditional naysayers, including Sheffield’s Lib Dems – who despite holding responsibility for economic development under the council’s committee system, have shown themselves having no ideas to share on how to develop our local economy – but to offer a defence of Fargate’s Container Parks: when high streets up and down the country are struggling, and have been long before the pandemic, it’s unlikely that businesses will take a big risk to trial something new.

“As a council that wants a strong, vibrant, and independent local economy it’s entirely right that we should be trying out new ideas like this, which will hopefully show to nascent local businesses that there is appetite for entertainment and food vendors at Fargate, that there’s a market for that, and it’s worth a business investing in that in the longer term.

“It's Sheffield’s independent shops and retailers that make our city wonderful, which mean we’re not just another Leeds or Manchester, replete with row upon row of high rise blocks, and that comes with it so many benefits. The role of a council is to initiate new ideas, so that they can be taken on by the city proper, and if trialling this makes it more likely we get an independent eatery over a new Prêt à Manger then it’s well worth trying.

“I’d also reject the idea that they’re controversial to look it. I know there are potentially people who haven’t stepped foot in Kelham Island in the past 10 years, but those who have will know reusing a container for commerce is nothing new.”

The hub was designed by Sheffield company SteelYard Kelham. The budget is £446,000. The authority has confirmed £412,678 was spent buying and installing it, leaving £33,322 to move it. It will leave Fargate in ‘early spring’.

Some believe it could work well on the site beside Sheaf Square which has been disused for 10 years. The land is owned by Sheffield City Council and was reserved for an HS2 station which is now not happening.

Screened off from the fountains and paving in Sheaf Square, it occasionally hosts a funfair. Thousands of people walk past every day. The council says the next location will be within the city centre and it is in negotiations with a third-party.