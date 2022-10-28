Despite opening delays and concerns the Container Park, at the top of Fargate, may have to relocate in the New Year with the £15m redevelopment of Fargate, the centre has been warmly welcomed with optimism among the pioneering businesses and customers. So far, it contains a couple of fabulous eateries, a bar and an art and gift shop.

Kitchen supervisor Nathan Reynolds, of takeaway eatery Get Wurst, said: “I think it is really good. We have had a lot of positive people coming around who were upset about the idea but realise it is for independent, local businesses and their reaction has been positive. It’s a great location but we’re not facing the same expenditure that you would if you had a full shop arrangement and it will be great for festivals and markets.”

Nathan added that if the Container Park and its business have to move with the re-development of Fargate to a new location in the city centre that should not pose any problems because of the fleixble nature of the commercial centre.

Businesses to have currently taken up slots at the Container Park include eateries Get Wurst and Clapping Seoul, a Heist Brew Co mini-bar and Jam Artworks which sells cards, pictures and gifts with a Yorkshire theme – and others are set to follow in the two-storey commercial complex.

The Container Park had originally been due to open in July and has suffered several postponed start dates, with some criticism from residents concerned about the council’s use of funding. However, owner and co-founder Adam France, of Heist Brew Co, said: “It’s been a long time-coming. It’s something we have been looking forward to for quite a long time and we are excited to get going.”

Since Heist Brew Co opened its bar at the Container Park on October 27, Adam said he feels it is great to be part of a community with the other businesses at the centre supporting each other and they are all hoping to regenerate Fargate and welcome other entrepreneurs and customers to the venue. Adam added: “Come down and see what we are all about. We are small businesses, so come and get involved.”

The Heist Brew Co bar, which also works on festivals and events, also boasts a fantastic tiger mural at its Container Park bar by artist Mila K who works with the business sharing its distinctive branding.

The Container Park opened last weekend and there are other enterprises expected to join the existing businesses, including a Mexican street food vendor. Sheffield City Councillor Mazher Iqbal said: “This is what it was about for us, giving budding entrepreneurs an opportunity to set up a business." The Container Park also boasts a big screen where events can be televised for the public including potentially World Cup coverage, according to Coun Iqbal.

Jo Maycock, of JAM Artworks, said: “It’s really exciting. We are just enthusiastic about getting going and getting customers, and meeting all the people of Sheffield.”

