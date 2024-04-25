Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meadowhall have confirmed the official reopening date for the new and improved 35,000 square-foot Zara store in Sheffield.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “The new Zara opening will be one of the biggest moments for us this year, and it’s fantastic to see the transformation is well underway.

“There’s a lot of hard work that goes into developing a store of this scale, and it’s certainly not an overnight job – but, with small changes every day, it’s an exciting reminder for us of what’s to come.”

Zara’s upgraded Meadowhall store will reopen on May 30, 2024 - offering an range of menswear, womenswear and childrenswear far extended over the offerings in the current location on the mega-mall’s Upper High Street.

The European fashion chain is moving from the current location to The Avenue - the newly renamed area of the shopping centre undergoing significant transformation.

The new store will join numerous other popular brands on The Avenue including Flannels, Sweaty Betty, Kurt Geiger and Carvela. Alongside the Zara announcement, Meadowhall’s 2023 ‘The Avenue’ plans included a Frasers concept store and a flagship Sports Direct.