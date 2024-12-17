Price match promise as Yorkshire Windows offers full transparency

Yorkshire Windows will continue its philosophy of complete transparency as the business looks for further growth in 2025.

The Rotherham-based company is one of the region’s best known names in uPVC doors and windows, composite doors, bi-fold doors, conservatories, orangeries, garage doors and roofline products.

And it has developed an approach to sales that consistently puts the customer first.

That means that as the January sale period looms, the company has taken a different approach to attracting new business.

Yorkshire Windows Managing Director Ian Chester

“The traditional approach in this industry has always been quite pushy but we were convinced that there was a way to make the process much more relaxed,” said Yorkshire Windows Managing Director Ian Chester.

“We are always looking at new ways to make purchasing new windows and doors as easy as possible and change the way that people think about the industry.

“In the January sales period that means we’re taking a different approach - you could call it the no sale sale.

“We’re not adding a premium to our prices now and then removing it later to make it look like prices have come down.

“Because all our windows and doors are made to order, it really seems pointless to be talking about sale offers as nothing we offer comes off the peg.

“What we are offering, though, is a genuine price match promise on like-for-like products with our competitors and we are always happy to have the conversation with our clients about prices.”

Recent innovations for Yorkshire Windows include the launch of a showroom at its Rotherham headquarters in Forge Way, close to the town’s Parkgate Retail Park.

The company has also introduced an online fast track system aimed at speeding up the process of buying new windows and doors, cutting out the need to make a first phone call by launching an on-screen system for requesting a quote or booking an appointment.

“It makes it so much convenient to go online any time of day, or night, and choose when you want us to come and measure up for your new doors and windows and there’s no hard sell or having to wait for a call back,” said Ian.

“The system has already been a great success for us and it will really help enhance the process in the busy New Year period as home owners begin to think again about the improvements they will need in the year ahead.

“Energy efficiency is now a key issue for all families and older window units will have become impaired after years of wear and tear, with things like seals starting to degrade.

“You will almost certainly have had a new boiler in that time and also more than likely at least one kitchen or bathroom upgrade so you have to think about how much the whole technology of windows and doors has advanced since that original purchase.

“The one thing you are quite literally looking at and out of every day is also the one thing many householders give the least consideration.

“Improvements in the manufacture process have taken the industry to a whole new level, with energy efficiency now more important than ever before and an area of increasing concern for budget-conscious home owners.”